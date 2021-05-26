Anambra 2021: Dr. Maduka On The Verge Of History As PDP Decides

In Anambra State, the clock is ticking. The d -day is getting close. June 26, 2021 is the day PDP delegates will define the party’s destiny as they go out in their numbers to elect the PDP Governorship candidate for the November 6 Election.

It is a decisive moment for them. There are 16 PDP governorship aspirants jostling to clinch the primary ticket and one will eventually take over from Governor Willie Obiano. The only aspirant contesting on the strength of what he has done with personal resources, Dr. Godwin Maduka,a man with overwhelming capacity is in the race with other PDP political gladiators. Though the pendulum swings in his favour based on his full grasp and understanding of the people’s plight.

Barely few weeks to the PDP governorship primaries, there is growing consensus among the delegates that the time to have one of their own as Governor has come. They seek to change history in a State no Governor with a Humanitarian capacity has mounted the saddle of governance, in a State plagued by poor governance orchestrated by poor leadership in several years.

Dr. Maduka has emerged as the symbol, the instrument Anambra youths and delegates intend to use to change their destiny. He has dared the odds and has moved on a frenetic pace to write a new chapter in the political history books of the State. He is now rated as the golden egg to give PDP the Governor as the candidate in the contest drawing his strength from thousands of Ndi Anambra who have described him as the bridge between the old and new generation.

He has assured of a fresh air in the State, a wind of a new beginning. He insists Anambra State has no business to be classified a poor State, a state ravaged by political predators who continue to feed fat on the commonwealth of the masses. His Roadmap to Restoration is a comprehensive economic blueprint aimed at stimulating rapid economic growth that would guarantee prompt payment of salaries of workers and pensions of pensioners.

Maduka is a proponent of a new Anambra, a state that ought to be connected to the global community to afford the people boundless opportunities. He has promised a 24 hour economy, which is the key to the rejuvenation of the State in addition to making Anambra an ICT hub.

He is the only governorship aspirant whose aspiration has attracted interest from world powers such as US and UK. As the most celebrated Nigerian in Diaspora and richest black doctor in America, Dr. Maduka has assured of attracting massive investments to Anambra if he is elected Governor.

Dr. Maduka’s antecedents speak volume of his credibility and ability to lead Anambra State. He is among the few Igbos with massive investments in Anambra and USA and only man that single handedly gave his community a facelift to state level.

This has earned him accolades from key stakeholders across the State and beyond. The latest to testify of Maduka’s giant strides is an Aguata prominent elder, Chief Samuel Nzenwafor who said during Maduka’s tour to the LGA recently that time has come to recognize him for the betterment of Ndi Anambra.

He said “At this stage, you have achieved what no Igbo man has done by conquering America and also massively empowering your community and the state. This as a matter of fact shows you have the interest of the people at heart”

Dr. Godwin Maduka’s overwhelming acceptance was also evident during his colourful tour across the 21 local Governments in the State where he met and interacted with the poor, the needy, men, women and children who encouraged his governorship ambition and pledged their support.

As PDP Governorship primaries holds on June 26, Maduka is on the verge of shattering another barrier; he did it in United States Of America where he defied the odds to become the richest black doctor and won many International accolades. He will do it in Anambra. Indeed, History beckons, as the PDP delegates choose a new beginning for the party and state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNk357T27P8

https://www.ndigbo-online.com/2021/05/anambra-2021-dr-maduka-on-verge-of.html?m=1