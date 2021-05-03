Anambra Youths Flog Man After He Was Filmed Flogging, Boxing & Kicking His Mom (Pics)

Ogidi youths flog a man after he was filmed flogging, boxing, and kicking his mother

The man has been identified as Sunday Maduegbunam Kosisochukwu from Ogidi in Anambra state.

He was confronted by youths in the community after the video of him beating a woman believed to be his mother went viral. They asked him if the video was doctored and he admitted he’s the one in the video and it wasn’t doctored.

He acknowledged he did wrong and asked for forgiveness.

However, the youths made him have a taste of his medicine. They tied his hands and feet to a tree and flogged him too