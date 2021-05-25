Angry Mob Sets Two Suspected Bandits Ablaze In Niger State (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Two suspected kidnappers were burnt alive by an angry mob in Madalla area of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that the incident happened about 10 am on Monday, May 24, few hours after about 15 persons were kidnapped at Gauraka in Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitnesses who notify NaijaCover News Crew On Facebook, the suspected bandits were about to escape when the people in the area rounded them up and set them on fire with petrol and used tyres.

As The time of filing this Report by NaijaCover, It could not be confirmed if there was any link between the Gauraka kidnap incident and the burnt suspected kidnappers.

