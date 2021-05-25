Answers To Most Often Asked Job Interview Questions

So many career candidates fumble through interviews as if the questions are thrown at them out of nowhere. However, you should expect a lot of interview questions. If you want to know how to prepare for a career interview? Monster has your back. Prepare ahead of time by studying this list of famous and regularly asked interview questions and answers so you can confidently respond to them.

What are some of the flaws?

One of the most common questions asked by interviewers is, “What are your weaknesses?” It’s also the most hated of all the questions. Handle it by highlighting your qualities and downplaying your flaws. Focus on technical aspects rather than personal qualities: “To be a more successful presenter, I am always trying to improve my communication skills. I just joined Toastmasters, which has proven to be extremely beneficial.”

What makes you so unique that we can recruit you?

Summarize your experiences in response to the question, “Why do we recruit you?” “I will make a huge difference in your business with my five years of experience working in the finance industry and my established track record of saving the company money. I am sure that I will be a valuable member of your squad.”

Why are you interested in working here?

Many interview questions and responses aim to determine if an applicant is a suitable match for the role. The interviewer is looking for an answer to the question “Why do you want to work here?” that shows you’ve given it some consideration and aren’t simply sending out resumes because there’s an opportunity. “I’ve chosen main businesses whose mission statements align with my ideals, where I know I’ll be passionate by what they do, and this company is at the top of my list of desirable options,” for example.

What are the objectives?

When prompted, “What are your objectives?” Rather than locking yourself into the near future, it’s also better to dream about short-term and intermediate targets. As an example, “My immediate aim is to find work in a business that is focused on success. My long-term objectives would be determined by the company’s direction. I expect to advance to a place of responsibility in the future.”

Why did you quit (or are you about to quit) your job?

One of the most important job interview tips is to never criticize a previous boss. When you’re unemployed and an interviewer asks, “Why did you leave (or why are you leaving) your job?” state your reason for leaving in a positive light: “I made it through two rounds of company downsizing, but the third round resulted in a 20% staff cut, which included me.”

If you’re already working, concentrate on what you want in your next position: “After two years, I decided to look for an organization that values teamwork and where I can contribute my expertise.”

What can you give us that none of the other candidates can?

When asked, “What can you do for us that other politicians can’t?” emphasize your special qualities. This would entail a review of your past experiences, talents, and personality characteristics. “I have a rare mix of good technological abilities and the ability to develop positive client connections,” summarize succinctly. This enables me to apply my skills and break down data in a more user-friendly manner.”