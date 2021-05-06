Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has joined many Nigerians in criticizing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the rising insecurity issues in the country.

Davido on his Twitter page described things happening in the country as evil and disgusting.

The ‘If’ crooner said anyone supporting this present administration deserves to go to hell fire.

According to him, the entertainment industry saved Nigeria.

His tweet read: “God how did it get to this man! Any body supporting this government suppose go hell fire Walai. It’s not even

https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/05/anybody-supporting-buhari-govt-deserves-hell-davido/?amp&__twitter_impression=true