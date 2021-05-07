APC Asks Nigerians To Keep Supporting Buhari Against Boko Haram, UGM

APC tells Nigerians to keep supporting Buhari against Boko Haram, UGM

So far, not many Nigerians consider Mr Buhari’s campaign and fight against terror as successful. The president is accused of ineptitude and nepotism amid nationwide chaos.

The All Progressives Congress has called on Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing efforts to bring a permanent solution to the country’s security challenges.

John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), made the call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He welcomed the release of the 29 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna, by bandits.

He noted that it was heartwarming news to know that the students were reunited with their families, friends, and other loved ones.

“We deeply appreciate all stakeholders involved in the students’ release, while the party and government share concerns of well-meaning Nigerians on the security incidents in the country.

“We reiterate our call to Nigerians for the continued support of ongoing efforts by the President Buhari government at a quick and permanent solution to the security challenges,” he said.

Unknown gunmen had abducted 39 students from the school on March 11 and had previously released 10 of them.

The newly released students arrived at the police headquarters in Kaduna on Wednesday night, looking weary.

According to reports, one female student was carried into the building because she could not walk, while another was rushed to a hospital.

(NAN)



