APC Collapsing, Not The Best Place To Go – Liyel Imoke

Former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, has said the All Progressives Congress is a party that is collapsing and not the best place to go.

He stated this at the stakeholders’ meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party held on Sunday at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.

The meeting’s main agenda was the defection of the state Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, from the PDP to the APC last Thursday.

“APC is a party that is collapsing. It is not a place to go for Cross River. We will revive the glory of Cross River. I took risks to see the emergence of this government. They even accused me of collecting money. It is an insult,” Imoke said.

Speaking further, he said, “I have been a governor and I served my people diligently. Now we have seen a different approach to governance. It is not democratic. Our politics is sweet. We don’t play politics of harassment and intimidation.”

Imoke said Cross River is still PDP and the movement of one man does not change that fact.

He said the party will be handed over to youths in 2023.

“We want youths that can deliver. The time has come for a generational shift. The next governor (of Cross River State) will be a man of character. The next National and state Assembly members will be men of character,” he said.

The former governor said never was there a time PDP in the state was run by one man.

The stakeholders, comprising mostly of members of the National Assembly and stalwarts of the PDP in the state, all expressed optimism that the party will wax strong after the defection of the governor and others.



