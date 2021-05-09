Are You An Employer? New Scam Discovered

I help out in a hospitality business. For weeks I have noticed a sharp decline in profits. Despite the fact that patronage has increased noticeably. Projected profits not met despite the increase in consumption.

Wetin dey happen. I investigated every department everything dey go well. This week I faced the bar and restaurant. Told the waiters and barmen to write everything sold. Even to bottled water. I didn’t tell them why I just explained that I needed to know how every drink is being consumed so that my suppliers will increase the quantity they bring.

I collated the sales and instead of profit I lost over 50k. Hehehe thief no dey tiff tiff. Entered statement of account from the bar accounts and saw it was balanced with the figure projected. Nice one. Called the staffs. Who owe una….no one. No problem. Collected the pos receipts and boom, caught the thief. You see what she did was she prints a receipt twice. Let’s say you bought stuffs worth 20k. She prints it twice. And keeps the merchant copy for two. when someone else pays she tells them POS is not available and then provides an account number. Once the amount is up to 20k she takes that her copy and drops it with the accountant. How she edits it I’ll never know. I asked her to go home as if nothing happened. Today she has been picked up. We are still collating her theft. As at one hour ago E don reach 500k. So disappointed.

Make una dey careful out there guys. Some people aim na to destroy you.