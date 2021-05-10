Are You Paying Teachers Like Bankers? – Reno Reminds El-Rufai Of His 2010 Post (Pix)

What have you got to say about this tweet:

Nasir EI-Rufai May 16, 2010 at 3:01 PM • When I urged that teachers be paid like graduates in the banking sector to attract the best to teaching, some asked where govt would source funds. By cutting unnecessary luxuries. E.G.Governors, Ministers, Legislators, Commissioners and LG chairs etc have over a thousand convoys with a rough average of 6 cars per convoy. Cutting this cost and applying the savings to education can achieve good pay for teachers.Nasir
Dear @elrufai,

This is what you said under Jonathan. Now, you are Governor, are you paying teachers like bankers like you promised?

