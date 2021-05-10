Area Boys, Fake Pastors Are Products Of South West – Billionaire Olu Okeowo (Video)

Billionaire realtor and property merchant, Olu Okeowo has said that should Nigeria disintegrate, the South West will lose out the most as the region has over the years only produced mostly area boys and fake pastors, IgbereTV reports.

Olu Okeowo said this while speaking at a church service organized in his home to mark his birthday over the weekend.

He said;

”I have noticed, electricity is no longer in abundant supply because Shiroro has been surrounded. Gerreru has been surrounded. Electricity is being generated in the North. Those who are saying divide don’t know what they are saying. Even if we divide today, the gas that they would use to run any turbine comes from another area.

Unfortunately, my people here from the Southwest will be the ones to lose out most because what we have produced mostly are area boys and fake pastors. We need to pray for the unity of Nigeria.”

