Armed Bandits Getting Married And Celebrating In The North (Video)

Armed Bandits in the troubled Northern region of Nigeria are not only smiling to the bank with money collected as ransom from their Kidnap victims, they are also getting hooked and married. This video shows a newly married bandit couple observing the marriage rites while fellow bandits celebrate and applaud them. Check it out.

The country needs a leadership that is firm and decisive in dealing with the threat these bandits and terrorists have become to the continued existence of Nigeria. So many people are killed on a daily basis as a result of the activities of the bandits and terrorists. And here they are celebrating, smiling and laughing with guns and weapons all around. What a pitiable sight. The country’s security forces should step up and nab this act in the jugular now.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1KMg-liTQ0