Army Raids ESN/IPOB Camp In Agbochia Forest, Rivers; Kills 7, Arrests 5 (Graphic Pix)

SECURITY OPERATIVES RAID SUSPECTED IPOB/ESN CAMP IN AGBOCHIA FOREST, KILL SEVEN SUSPECTS AND ARREST FIVE

Security Operatives comprising Troops of 6 Division, DSS, and NSCDC led by Brig.Gen. MD Danja conducted a raid on a suspected IPOB/ESN camp in Agbochia forest, and killed seven suspects, and arrested five in the process.

The successful raid was conducted around 6.15am on Thursday May 27 in Agbochia Forest along Pipelines Road Ogali/ Kom-Kom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.

During the raid, the combined security operatives engaged the criminals in a gun battle and eliminated seven of them while five were arrested.

Items Recovered

The security operatives recovered two AK 47 rifles,

Two G3 rifles,

One locally made machine gun,

One G3 Magazine,

Three rounds of 7.62mm special,

10 rounds 7.62mm x 51mm NATO,

One cutlass,

Five Baofeng handheld radios with chargers,

Ten black Barrett’s,

One NAF Tag and rank of an LCPL,

Thirteen belts,

One locally made helmet with ESN inscription,

36 mobile phones,

One NPF face cap,

Five pieces of boots,

One camouflage T-Shirt,

Three backpacks, and

Other valuable documents.

The camp was destroyed by the security personnel, and the suspects arrested have been handed to the Rivers State Police command for discreet investigation.

