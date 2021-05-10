As Things Stand, Ronaldo Will Likely Be Playing Europa League Football Next Season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus slumped to a disappointing 3 nil defeat at the hands of AC Milan at the Allianz Arena courtsey of goals from Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic and Fikayo Tomori.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus will miss Champions League qualification and go to the Europa League unless a team above them slips up in the final three games.

Juventus are presently 5th on the log, 1 point behind 4th placed Napoli, with only 3 games left to go, Juventus might find themselves in the Europa League next season. Juve’s form is not encouraging at all, this is the worst we have seen the club in over 10 years, despite having arguably one of the Greatest Player in history, it will take a miracle for the old ladies to finish in the Top 4.

Cristiano Ronaldo this season has blanked (failed to score) against Atalanta, Milan, Napoli, Inter, Porto and Fiorentina.

He has disappeared in the most crucial games this season, he’s one of the main reasons why Juventus are potentially going to Europa League. So much for a “big game player”.

Juventus signed Ronaldo because they wanted to win the Champions league and now they are heading to the Europa league.

Source: https://twitter.com/goal/status/1391493720856485896?s=09