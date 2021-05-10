Asisat Oshoala, Barcelona Players Celebrate Women’s League Title Win (Photos)

Connect on Linked in

Asisat Oshoala, and her Barcelona Teammates celebrated with staffs after they won the Spanish Women League Title.

Barcelona Femeni were crowned champions after their 1-0 win against Granadilla Tenerife.

Barcelona’s female team have now won the league with 26 wins from 26 league matches this season.

Barcelona Femeni have now won the Spainish women’s League Title six times.

Oshoala has scored 15 goals in 21 League Matches for the Barcelona Femeni.

Asisat, and her teammates celebrated the title victory with an outing in Spain.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbatQG8Y_qQ