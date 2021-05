FC Barcelona Femeni defeated Levante 4-2 yesterday night to win the Copa de la Reina (Queens Cup) and complete the treble of the Champions League, league (Liga Iberdrola) and the cup. Francisca Ordega was a substitute for Levante during the match.

Pictures below

1) Asisat Oshoala with the Liga Iberdrola trophy, the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy and the Copa de la Reina.

2) Lieke Martens with the 3 trophies.

3) Kheira Hamraoui with the 3 trophies.