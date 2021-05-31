Atiku Condemns The Murder Of Ahmed Gulak By Unkown Gun Men

Former Vice-president Atiku Abubarka has condemned shooting to death of the former presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak by yet-to-be-identified persons, Newspremises reports.

Atiku made this known through a post via his verified tweeter handle on Sunday evening.

According to him, the spate of killings across the country should be a source of concern to every Nigerian, adding that these needless killings have reached pandemic levels.

“The spate of killings across the country should be a source of concern to every Nigerian. These needless killings have reached pandemic levels. The killings in Benue & shooting to death of former presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak by yet-to-be-identified persons stands condemned,” Atiku said.

He added that “unless, and until relevant agencies begin to hold persons accountable for their crimes, others will be emboldened to tread the same path of criminality.” https://newspremises.com.ng/atiku-condemns-the-murder-of-ahmed-gulak-by-unknown-gunmen/