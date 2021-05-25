The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the party in South-West have visited the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim, and other military officers in a plane crash.

The Presidency made this known in a tweet on Monday.

Among others that visited are Chief Bisi Akande and Chief Segun Osoba, Gen. Alani Akinrinade, and Chief Pius Akinyelure.

Earlier, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), said the deaths of Attahiru and 10 other military officers have increased Nigeria’s security challenge.

He regretted that the bad incident happened at a time the country is battling security challenges.

Buhari spoke, on Monday, when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Governors Forum who came to the presidential villa, Abuja to condole with him on Friday’s air crash that happened in Kaduna.

The president said, “This is a situation that only God knows when it will happen and it happened at a time when the security situation in the country is a fundamental issue.



https://punchng.com/attahiru-tinubu-akande-others-visit-buhari/