Awka On Fire: INEC, Police Offices Attacked By Unknown Gunmen (Video)

Many feared killed as hoodlums hit INEC, police offices in Awka

Gunmen Sunday night attacked the Nigeria Police Divisional Station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Akwa, Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the armed attackers came in three Hilux trucks at about 8pm on Sunday, 23 May.

A witness who almost ran into the troubled area located in between the popular Ekwueme Square, Awka said the bandits exchanged gunfire with policemen for close to one hour at B Police Division.

They then moved to INEC office. Residents in the area on hearing the gunshots scampered into safety.

“I saw flames going up from the police station and INEC offices, but I cannot say whether people were killed or not because I did not go closer,” the witness said.

Other residents reported possibility of deaths, as the hoodlums appeared to have subdued the police before moving to INEC office.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra said he had received information on the attack in his office.

“I need to get clear picture of what happened in my office before I can speak”, he said.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said he was still making contacts to get correct situation of things around the two federal institutions in the state.

Attacks on INEC and police offices have become rampant in both the South East and South South zones of Nigeria.



It’s happening now in awka Anambra State, gun shots around the e-library it a gun feast almost 120 rounds shot back to back.

The shooting was so intense it started from around 8pm and lasted till about 5am. Serious matter. Awka, Anambra State is boiling.



Unknown Gunmen Attacked Police B Division At Ekwueme Square Axis, Awka Anambra state.

This Video Was Taken From Inside X-Fit Complex Near Ekwueme Square. This Night.

