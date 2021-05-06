Azuka Okwuosa: ‘The Beloved Son Ojukwu Endorsed’ (Photos)

The race to clinch the power ticket as the next governor of Anambra State is fast becoming more competitive. With many stories being dished out daily and several parties yet to elect their flag bearers, the tension can only increase. The big question still lies on the lips of most party members, who will we endorse? The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not exempted from this dilemma. With several viable candidates, party members will have a tough time singling out a worthy representative in the general election.

However, the spotlight, IGBERE TV understands, has been on the Hon Azuka Okwuosa, aka Mr. Let’s Fix Anambra, who has been endorsed by the legendary Biafran war hero Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. The late Ojukwu was known for his bravery, excellent leadership skills, and solid stance for the Igbo community, especially during the Biafran war.

Azuka Okwuosa’s relationship with the late hero, Odumegwu Ojukwu, was a close-knit one that earned him a position as Ojukwu’s political son. He had worked with him for several years till he died. Looking at his track record as a leader, one can deduce that he shared the same ideologies with the late Ojukwu.

According to Okwuosa, he met Ojukwu in 1984 after his NYSC in Port Harcourt. The duo met in Lagos and worked closely over the following years. Through his words, Ojukwu repeatedly shared his vision for Nigeria with Okwuosa. This formed the foundation on which his political ideologies and ambitions were built upon. Several years later, these ideas remained engraved in his heart and mind. They inform his approach to leadership and serve as a compass to fulfilling the promises made to the people. A clear show of their closeness is established in 1993 when Ojukwu invited Okwusa to join the entourage to Ivory Coast, to witness the burial of the Ivorian president, Félix Houphouët-Boigny. The entourage consisted of Ojukwu, Late Gen. Sani Abacha, Gen. Obasanjo and other dignitaries.

Ojukwu, during his time, referred to Okwuosa as the man that will take over his selfless acts in political leadership. He called him “The chosen one” because he had exhibited the traits of a servant of the people. He often referred to Azuka as his son with hopes that he would uphold his legacy.

Hon Okwuosa narrated his journey through the political space of Anambra state and the country at large as being largely successful as a result of Ojukwu’s impact. While detailing his account of emergence and stewardship as a former local government Chairman of old Nnewi Local Government Area and former commissioner in the state under Dr Mbadinuju, Sir Okwuosa highlighted that he could not have achieved such feat without the mentorship of Dim Ojukwu (Ikemba Nnewi) who he served, learned from and followed until death.

Hon Okwuosa says that Ojukwu left an indelible mark of greatness and potential in his everyday life and political activities. He added that his political ambition to lead the people was born out of his desire to usher in a true democracy and its dividends to the people of Anambra according to the wishes and convictions of the late Ikemba of the Igbo.

For several years, the relationship between the political father and son continued to blossom. It was fueled by consistent deliberations and interaction. In 2003, during the formation of the All Progressives Grand Alliance party (APGA), Ojukwu, the founder of the party summoned Okwuosa to come on board which he immediately did in respect of his mentor. The party represented most of the philosophies and ideals of Ojukwu. Ojukwu stood for the emancipation of the weak and APGA had a “be your brother’s keeper” philosophy, a philosophy that earned the admiration and respect of several easterners. In 2003, Okwuosa actively aided Ojukwu’s presidential campaign under the APGA flag. Despite the loss of the election, Okwuosa was confident in the fact that his mentor had made a huge statement in the minds of Nigerians.

If there is one person the late Ojukwu would endorse for Ndi’Anambra to give a try in office, it’ll be Azuka Okwuosa (Mr. Let’s Fix Anambra). There is no doubt that he can take the people of Anambra to the next level of progress.

https://igberetvnews.com/1389248/azuka-okwuosa-beloved-son-ojukwu-endorsed-photos/