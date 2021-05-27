Bakers Hike Bread, Biscuits Prices By 30% Nationwide

The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), has directed its members nationwide to increase the prices of bread, biscuits and other baked items by 30 percent over the rising cost of production.

The directive was part of the resolution reached at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association held in Abuja recently.

The AMBCN resolution was read by its national president, Mansur Umar, explaining that the adjustment of price was as a result of the sudden increase in the cost of production as well as prices of sugar, butter, yeast and flour. While commending the federal government for resuscitating the cassava flour programme, the association bemoaned the skyrocketing price of regular flour in the last six months with one truck of flour which cost less than N6 million is now N9m.

“After considering the impact of the skyrocketed prices of baking ingredients/materials for the survival of our noble business, which is presently bleeding, the association came to the conclusion to adjust our prices by 30 percent,” he said.

The association also resolved to ask the federal government to reverse the tariff regime imposed by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and to streamline bakers’ regulation by NAFDAC only.

Also speaking, the national secretary, Jude Okafor, was hopeful that the federal government will meet their demands to avert the increase.

