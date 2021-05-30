Bandits Kidnap 200 Students Of Islamiyya School In Niger State

At least 200 students of Islamiyya school, Tegina in Rafi LGA of Niger State have been abducted by heavily armed bandits at about 4:30pm today Sunday.



Many children have been reportedly abducted by bandits during an attack on an Islamic school in Rafi LGA of Niger state.

The bandits were said to have invaded the school located at Tegina on Sunday evening.

It is not immediately clear how many students were taken hostage, but TheCable understands the bandits operated for hours.

They reportedly arrived in their numbers on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically into the air.



