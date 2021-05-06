Bandits Kidnap Abia State University Students, Governor Ikpeazu Reacts

BREAKING!!! Bandits Kidnap Abia University Students, Ikpeazu Reacts

By Wisdom Nwedene, Umuahia

Suspected bandits have kidnapped yet to be determined number of students of the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), Igbere TV reports.

IGBERE TV gathered that the students ran into the bandits who were operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road, Imo State around 7pm – 8pm.

Reacting over the ugly incident, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State condemned the heinous act and vowed to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by the Commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, Ikpeazu said his administration with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

The statement reads in parts,

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm – 8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet to be identified travelers. Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet to be identified location.”

” We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others. “

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.”

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the State very seriously.”

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1389246/breaking-bandits-kidnap-abia-university-students-ikpeazu-reacts/