Bandits Kill Journalist, Kidnap Many Travellers In Katsina (Photo)

A cameraman attached to the Information Unit of Jibia Local Government of Katsina State, Ibrahim Dankabo, was on Monday killed during a kidnap operation by bandits.

The hoodlums also abducted many travellers in the area, local sources said.

A community leader in the area, Gide Suleiman, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Dankabo was shot dead in Kukar-Babangida in Jibia LGA where he lived, as he responded to a distress call from a female neighbour during a kidnap incident.

The kidnappers later went away with the woman who is the mother of a traditional title holder in Niger Republic, the source added.

Meanwhile, other residents said the attackers also abducted many travellers on the Katsina-Jibia road, most of whom are residents of Magamar Jibia.

We are living in constant fear of attack and abduction and we cannot ply some major roads. The security agents have advised residents to stop using the Gurbi road from Zurmi in Zamfara to Jibia in Katsina because kidnappers operate with impunity on the highway.

“The security agents are on ground but the bandits operate at will without hindrance. The security agents seldom respond to distress calls. And one of two of their armoured vehicles in Jibia town has been grounded for at least two months now,” a resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, said he had not yet been briefed on Monday’s incident in Jibia.



