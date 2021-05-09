Bank Work Or Bolt Driver?

So I’m a graduate of civil engineering, but work as a contract staff in a bank for over 5years with 100k salary.

I bought a functional car which fit into bolt but I’m scared of resigning from my job as I have family responsibilities.

This bank work doesn’t give me opportunity to grow with them and time to do other side hustle and I know one day it’s either they sack me or I leave.(but one must happen)

Please I need advice if I should still continue this work or start street hustle.

Note: I save the money for this car from salary and side hustle base on what I studied in school.