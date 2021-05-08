Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid 0 – 0 – (Live)

Barcelona‘s potential La Liga title decider with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou has been moved forward from May 9.

The two title challengers were due to face off in a Sunday night showdown in Catalonia as part of the tight end of season.

However, as per reports from Marca, La Liga have now opted to move the fixture to a 4.15pm (3.15pm UK time) kick off on Saturday May 8.

Atletico Madrid got the job done at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Saturday, picking up a 1-0 win over Elche to make sure they go into Matchday 35 on top of the table.

However, Diego Simeone’s side can count themselves lucky, with Elche missing a late penalty that would have earned them a deserved point.

.

Joao Felix was given half an hour off the bench for Atletico but did little to suggest that he should be starting against Barcelona next weekend. He was very quiet playing off Suarez.