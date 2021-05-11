BBNaija Star, Mercy Eke Replies Man Who Drew A Tattoo Of Her Face On His Body (Pics)

Former housemate of BBNaija “pepper dem” season, Mercy Eke has replied a male fan who drew a tattoo of her face on his hand.

Recently, fans of celebrities in Nigeria have been showing their love for their fave, by drawing tatoos of their favorite celebrity on their bodies.

While some celebrities acknowledged the gesture, some others condemned the act and advised them to show their love for them in a better way.

A male fan identified as Omooba drew a tattoo of Mercy Eke, and reacting to this, Mercy requested to have a face to face meeting with him.

This is coming after Bobrisky got into different online fights with fans who drew tattoo of him.

