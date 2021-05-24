BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor Buys A Car For Her Sister As Birthday Gift (Pix, Video)

Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor has gifted her sister Cynthia a car as birthday gift, IgbereTV reports.

The reality show star shared a video of the car gift to her sister who turned a year older today May 24, on her Snapchat account.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dorathy described her sister Cynthia as her “doppelganger”.

She wrote;

“You taught me to always try other options when one thing doesn’t work out for me, you always stood by every crazy decision I made,You literally put your life and career on hold just to push mine.

We’d always assure each other that things will get better and I couldn’t have asked for a better sister.

I love you to the ends of the earth and I’m sure papa is proud of how far we’ve grown together. Happy birthday my doppelgänger”

See video below.

