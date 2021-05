Big Brother Naija star, Wathoni Anyasi has stated via her Twitter handle that she bought a car each for her mother and father in a space of 6 months, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing photos of the cars, she wrote;

“Super thankful to God that in a space of 6 months I could do this for both my Mom and Dad.

Family is super KEY to me.”

https://twitter.com/wathonianyansi/status/1390604989232451584?s=20