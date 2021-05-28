BenueUnderAttack: 36 Persons Killed In Benue State (Graphic Photos)

About 36 persons were killed just yesterday in Benue state, There’s serious genocide going on in Benue state.

How long will the people suffer this? Insecurity in the state is at it apex.

Warning:This is not Photoshop it is as real as the air you breathe and it took place last night in Naka region of Benue state

Aonkuuse:

It was an eyesore incident in Benue community which recorded t least 36 deaths with several others Injured.

The deaths were recorded in the early hours of today, May 27, in Shikaan Mbagena Kpav Katsina Ala area of Benue of state.

The community was attacked by unknown Gunmen, killing about 36 including students of College of Education Katsina ala who were still hustling in all ramifications to resume.