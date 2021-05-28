Biafra Day: Ignore Any Sit-At-Home Order – Police Tell Abians

The Abia state command of the Nigerian Police has called on citizens and residents in the state to ignore any order by Biafra secessionist group, IPOB to sit at home in commemoration of the 2021 Biafra Day.

Recall that the group had issued a sit-at-home order between Saturday, May 29 to Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The command in a statement urged the public to go about their normal businesses without any fear of harassment.

They assured members of the public that the force in collaboration with sister agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and property of residents.

The command further advised parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to stay away from acts capable of causing breach of security in the state.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/05/biafra-day-ignore-any-sit-at-home-order-police-urge-abians/