Biafra Sit At Home: Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Makes U-Turn

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Government of Ebonyi State has received several requests from some families and residents of the State, requesting that they would like to remain indoors on Monday, May 31, 2021, to organize private family prayers in honor of their loved ones who were murdered during the unfortunate civil war. Some of the people with this special request own shops in some of our markets across the state.

While as a government, we remain resolute in the protection of lives and property of Ebonyians and all residents of Ebonyi State, we are aware that it is the right of anyone to remain at home or go about his/her normal businesses in this regard.

Following the foregoing, the Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE who is highly in touch with the people has directed that those who may wish to remain at home with their shop(s) locked should neither be penalized, nor their shop(s) seized as it is their constitutional right while the rights of those who may wish to go about their normal businesses should not be infringed upon as it is equally their constitutional right.

He has also directed security agencies to do everything possible to maintain law and order in the entire Ebonyi State while maintaining the ban of any procession and gathering of any kind throughout the state.

Francis Nwaze

Special Assistant to the Governor

(Media and Publicity)

May 30, 2021.