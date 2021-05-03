Bill Gates And Melinda Gates To Divorce After 27 Years

After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,

Over The last 27 years,We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

We continue to share a belief in tht mission and will continue to work together at the foundation, but no longer believe we can grow together as couple in this next phase of our lives.

We ask for space and privacy for our faily as we begin to navigate this new life ”

– Melinda Gates and Bill Gates

https://mobile.twitter.com/BillGates/status/1389316412259270657