Boko Haram Forcefully Converting Christians To Islam In Niger State (Photo, Video)

A viral video currently in circulation shows the forceful conversion of Christians to Islam by Boko Haram terrorists in Niger State.

Nigerian politician, Mr Femi Fani Kayode took to his Twitter page to bring the attention of the government to the current happening in a local government area in Niger State.

He wrote;

Boko Haram and ISWA forcefully converting people to Islam in the parts of Niger state that they have captured, conquered, occupied and flown their flag.

This is happening just two hours from Abuja!

I warned you!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2AFIMDAhc

Femi Fani Kayode