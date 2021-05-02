Boko Haram Invades Military Base In Borno, Dislodges Soldiers

Suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Sunday morning attacked a military base in Borno State.

The terrorists invaded Ajiri village in the Mafa Local Government Area of the state, attacking a military base and dislodging troops.

This attack comes barely 12 hours after some insurgents attacked Rann, the headquarters of the Kala Balge Local Government Area and Limankara village of the Gwoza Local Government Area of the state

Ajiri town, which is about 50km from Borno Central, is located along Maiduguri- Mafa- Dikwa Road with thousands of its people, mostly Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) recently relocated to the community to try to get their lives back on track.

A security source confirmed to Vanguard the infiltration of insurgents into the Ajiri military base, Rann and Limankara communities, saying details of the attacks were still sketchy at press time.



