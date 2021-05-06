Boko Haram Killed Five Soldiers, 25 Others In Borno Attacks

At least, five soldiers were reportedly killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday in Ajiri community, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident happened after the visit of the acting governor of the state, Usman Kadafur.

A reliable military source disclosed that the latest onslaught by the terrorist group was a follow-up attack to Monday’s murder of six civilians and one security personnel in the community.

According to another source, 15 civilian JTF and 10 civilians were also killed in the fresh attack that took place in the morning.

“The insurgents seriously engaged the Nigerian military in a gun battle that lasted for several hours before finally dislodging the Special Forces at Ajiri.

“Some of the Special Forces personnel were seen scampering for safety as most of them made their way to Mafa for safety,” Abduljamil Adamu, a CJTF personnel, disclosed.

The insurgents were also said to have carted away five vehicles; three from vigilantes, one gun truck from the Nigerian military and one from CJTF.

Available information from Adamu indicated that many civilians ran into the bushes for safety, while others ran to Mafa town.

The acting governor of the state, Usman Kadafur, while condoling with the families of the deceased ordered the immediate reconstruction of destroyed houses.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Okon Edet, said he would not be able to comment on the matter since the military was in charge of the operation in the North-East.

However, the army could not be reached on Wednesday as its spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, did not respond to requests for comment.



