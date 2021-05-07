Boko Haram Kills Five Soldiers, 15 Civilian JTF Members In Ajiri, Borno State

Militants of the Islamic State backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have killed five soldiers in Ajiri.

Ajiri is a community in Mara Local Government Area of Borno State, which is about 52km from Maiduguri, the state capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents who came in several trucks fitted with machine guns on Monday evening also killed 15 Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members and 10 residents.

Security sources said some CJTF members have still not been accounted for 48 hours after the attack.

The incident has since sent panic across the area with residents said to be fleeing the community for fear of another attack by the insurgents.

“They attacked a military base, killing five soldiers and 15 CJTF members. For now there’s no single human being in Ajiri,” a source said.

The incident comes few hours after the insurgent invaded the military base in Ajiri, killing an army commanding officer.

SaharaReporters had on Sunday reported how the terrorists attacked the military camp, dislodging the troops.

It was gathered that the troops fought a two-hour gun battle with the insurgents who eventually breached the military base and forced the soldiers to withdraw.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who waylay them.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 33 soldiers were recently killed when two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into a military convoy in Wulgo.

The suicide bombers were identified as Abu Bakr al-Siddiq and Bana Jundullah. The group also claimed four military vehicles were destroyed.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.



