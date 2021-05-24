Bolt Driver Or Bank Teller?

Good morning

Please I want to start a temporary business as a Bolt Driver before I got bank teller offer of ₦70,000 monthly.

A friend told me as a Bolt Driver you can earn up to ₦40,000 to ₦60,000 comfortably 6days in a week.

And if I work harder 7am to 7pm I could earn upto ₦80,000 weekly on Bolt.

But I need to invest by buying my own ride (I’ve just ₦700,000)

And with the Uber or Bolt I can get to meet many people and I can even freelance Real estate or Housing Agent while driving unlike the bank work that doesn’t give you enough time.

Note: I just married and I need to Carter for ther family.

Please what your advise.