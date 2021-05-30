Brentford Gain Promotion Back To Premier League After 74 Years

Brentford have gained promotion to the Premier

League for the first time since 1947 after defeating

Swansea 2-0 in the Championship play-off final on

Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

First half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano

Marcondes secured the win for Brentford against a

10-man Swansea.

Toney opened scoring from the penalty in the 10th

minute before Marcondes made it 2-0 on 20

minutes.

Swansea were reduced to 10 men after Jay Fulton

was sent off for a foul on Mathias Jensen.

The Bees, as Brentford are fondly called, were

beaten in last season’s second-tier play-off final by

Fulham, who ran out 2-1 winners after extra time.

But the pain of Brentford’s last visit to this stadium

turned to elation as they finally tasted play-off

success at the 10th time of asking.

They now join Championship winners Norwich and

Watford as the three teams that gained promotion

to the Premier League ahead of next season.

