Connect on Linked in

Brigadier Gen. A.A Adekoya, Commander 35 Artillery Brigade (AB), Alamala pays courtesy visit to His Excellency, Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.

During the visit, pleasantries were exchanged and Brigadier Adekoya presented an award plaque to Baba.

Photos: @TheMomenTographer