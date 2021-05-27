Buhari Appoints Major-General Yahaya Farouk As New Chief Of Army Staff (Photo)

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

