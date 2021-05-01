The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has approved the payment of new minimum wage to pensioners.

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

She said that with the presidential approval, PTAD had been empowered to start the upward adjustment of all pensioners’ benefits according to the approved template.

Ejikeme said the adjustment of the new pension payment would start from May 2021 adding that the payment of the arrears would cover the period of the implementation of the minimum wage.

“The arrears from April 2019 will be paid along with the pensioners’ monthly benefit starting from May 2021 payroll.”

She said that on April 22, a statement was released to inform the public of the President’s sincerity to implement the consequential adjustment on the pension benefits through PTAD.

“I emphasise that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners has no reason to go on protest because the matter has been finalised

https://punchng.com/buhari-approves-minimum-wage-for-pensioners/