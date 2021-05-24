Buhari Orders Nigerian Flag To Be Flown Half-Mast For 3 Days In Honour Of COAS

The president of Nigeria and commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, General Muhammadu Buhari(rtd) has ordered that the national Flag of Nigeria be flown at half-mast in all public buildings and official residences across the country, from Monday May 24 to Wedenday May 26, 2021, Newspremises has learnt.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Presidency on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

President Buhari gave this order in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff and other military officers who died in Friday’s plane crash.

The President has also approved Monday May 24, 2021 as a work-free day for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

