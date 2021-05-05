Buhari Working To Rescue Kidnapped Greenfield University Students – FG

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari is working with the military and intelligence agencies to rescue the abducted students from Greenfield University, Kaduna State.

A statement on the Presidency’s Twitter page on Tuesday, said it will ensure that good triumphs over evil, and that all of the bandits and criminals terrorizing innocent lives and communities are brought to book.

It, therefore, called on all Nigerians to unite, regardless of religion, ethnicity against the enemy.

“We deeply share the anguish of the parents of the abducted Greenfield University students. The Federal Government through the military and intelligence agencies is working to support the Kaduna State government to bring this tragic saga to an end with no further loss of innocent life.

“We will ensure that good triumphs over evil, and that all of the bandits and criminals terrorizing innocent lives and communities are brought to book.

“This is a time for all Nigerians to unite, regardless of religion, ethnicity or partisan affiliation—against a common, dastardly enemy.”



https://dailypost.ng/2021/05/04/buhari-working-to-rescue-kidnapped-greenfield-university-students-presidency/