Buhari’s Daughter, Zahra Wears Abaya In Solidarity With Harassed Student (Pix)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter Zahra Buhari-Indimi and her sisters-in-law have stood in solidarity with a female student of Kano State University of Science and Technology who was harassed for wearing the Arabian outfit popularly known as Abaya, Igbere TV reports.

Mrs Buhari-Indimi was pictured with her sisters-in-law Hauwa and Meram Indimi wearing the dresses.

Buhari’s daughter posted the photos to Instastories on Thursday with the caption, #ABAYA #NOHARASSMENT.”

Hauwa, on her part, posted the pictures to her Instagram feed, saying, “Say no to harassment.”



Following the incident, the varsity’s management has set aside May 27 to celebrate the outfit.

A statement said the university had constituted a committee headed by the deputy vice chancellor (academic) to identify the students involved and recommend immediate disciplinary action to be taken against them.

“The committee will this evening (Thursday, May 26) present its interim report and recommendations to the university management for further disciplinary action,” a statement signed by the dean of student affairs Prof Shehu Ma’aji for the committee read.

“We wish to appreciate the support of the entire KUST students in maintaining discipline, calmness and confidence on the management in pursuance of student’s right. I will update you soon on the next management action.”