Burna Boy & Wizkid Are Nominees For Best International Act At BET Awards 2021

Our Nigerian stars have continued to dominate the 2021 awards season, with two of our favorites, Burna Boy and Wizkid, nominated for Best International Act at the 2021 BET Awards. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

Burna Boy won the Best International Act category at the 2019 and 2020 BET Awards. Burna Boy and Wizkid are up for Best International Act, along with Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France).

Source https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bellanaija.com/2021/05/burna-boy-wizkid-bet-awards-2021/amp/