Businessman, Linus Owuamanam, Assassinated In Ibadan By Unknown Gunmen (Photo)

An Igbo businessman, Linus Owuamanam has been killed by unknown gunmen along Premier Hotel-Sango Road in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was killed around 8pm on Saturday night.

His younger brother Jude Owuamanam, who confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters, said, “Yes, it is true. They have killed my brother. He was shot dead.”

Our correspondent gathered that Linus was in his newly acquired Toyota bus with his secretary when the assassilants stopped his vehicle and shot him.

SaharaReporters learnt that when the gunmen discovered that he was still alive, they used a knife to stab him in thr chest to make sure his heart stopped beating.

The whereabouts of the lady in his vehicle were still unknown as of the time of filing this report, as his driver and other workers stormed the spot of the incident but couldn’t find the lady.

SaharaReporters gathered that the driver of the late businessman met him in a pool of blood and took him to a nearby hospital but the hospital refused to commence treatment unless they saw a police report.

Our source said the businessman was first taken to Hope Specialist Hospital, Mokola, where he was rejected before he was taken to Adeoyo State Hospital, Yemetu where he was confirmed dead.

Our correspondent learnt that the remains of the victim havv been deposited at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

A source said, “I wasn’t there but I heard that when they shot him, he didn’t die immediately. So they used a knife to stab him in the heart because we saw the area where he was butchered.

“When his driver and others got to the scene, he was still alive at that time and he told them to take him to a nearby hospital but they rejected him there, demanding a police report. His driver had to take him to a police station to get a police report. When they eventually got the police report, they took him to Adeoyo State Hospital where they confirmed him dead. We are running around to get his remains from the mogue.”



Source: http://saharareporters.com/2021/05/30/gunmen-assassinate-igbo-businessman-ibadan