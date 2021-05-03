Businesswoman & Her Guest Abducted In Ofada, Ogun State

Unknown gunmen have abducted a businesswoman, Roselyn Edusi, and her male guest on Saturday, on a farm near Ofada, Ogun State. Our correspondent gathered Edusi, proprietress of a restaurant at Omu in Obafemi-Owode LGA of the state, was accompanied by her male guest to a farm in the area, when they were kidnapped.

The abduction reportedly happened Saturday afternoon, and their whereabouts have not been known. Police PRO in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. He said the kidnappers abducted the woman and her guest who visited her from Lagos State.

He added that the command has launched a manhunt to track the perpetrators and rescue the victims from their abductors. He said, “We have begun searching for them since yesterday. Our men have been on it since yesterday. We are going to get them. We are trailing them.”

He however said no ransom had so far been demanded by the abductors.



https://punchng.com/businesswoman-guest-abducted-in-ogun/