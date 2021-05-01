Busty Lady Receives Money On Her Chest As She Outdances Bride At A Wedding (Video)

Lady Receives Money On Her Big Breasts As She Outdances A Bride In A Wedding (Video)

A lady who was part of a bride’s Asoebi during a traditional wedding ceremony was seen seductively exposing parts of her huge breasts as she danced with the bride and other ladies of the Asoebi during the traditional marriage ceremony, IgbereTV reports.

At a point, a man came close to the lady and sprayed some money on her huge breasts as the bride watched in amazement.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FzVvxkXxh4g

https://igberetvnews.com/1388929/lady-receives-money-big-breasts-outdances-bride-wedding-video/