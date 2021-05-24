Cable Car Crashed On Mountain, Killed 14 In Italy (Photos)

At least 14 people were killed and one child has been left with serious injuries after a horror accident in which a mountain-top cable car plunged 65ft to the ground in northern Italy.

The cable car was carrying passengers to the top of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region of the western Alps when it dropped just 1,000ft away from the station shortly after 12pm.

Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore, a popular tourist spot.

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, May 23, 2021.

