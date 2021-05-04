Can A Delayed Ejaculation Father A Child?

Please come to my rescue, I am dying with depression. How can I be happy ? I’m not enjoying my sexual life. People say it is an advantage that I have delayed ejaculation condition. That so many older ladies love long lasting men on bed. Yes it’s true but at my age I am not up to the level to mate with older ladies that do really love delayed ajaculation. At my age some of my age mate opposite sex can’t be able to take pe.n.is not to talk more of long lasting sex . No matter the time we trust I will not cum, until I will get tired. And can’t even thrust again. How can I father a child when I can’t pur sperm inside my wife. How will she be able to get pregnant na. It is so painful . Help me out please. I need your advice now pls

Updated